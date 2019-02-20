Stars Of Splendid Shine Bright At Annual Awards

Splendid Hospitality Group shone a spotlight on high-achieving hotels and individual talent at the Splendid Awards 2019, held on Monday 18 February at Hilton London Bankside.

Identified as beacons of the ‘The Splendid Hospitality Way’ – to always deliver genuine service to create extraordinary experiences, positively impact lives, and get better every day – winners were presented their prestigious awards by Shiraz Boghani, Chairman of Splendid Hospitality, Nadeem Boghani, Vice Chairman of Splendid Hospitality, and Stuart Bailey, CEO of Splendid Hospitality.

Splendid Hotel of the Year was awarded to The Grand, York, for its success and achievement across all areas of the business, whilst Holiday Inn Express York East scooped the award for People Hotel of the Year, demonstrating excellent people management and staff training. Ibis York Centre won Splendid Risk Policy Group Hotel of the Year, for its exemplary scores across health & safety and crisis management training.

Philip Bolson of The Grand, York, won the accolade of Splendid General Manager of the Year, in recognition of not only his passion and dedication to leading the hotel on its transformational journey, but also to his team and the local community. Laura Akers, learning & development manager, SHG Head Office, was awarded Splendid Family Member of the Year, for going above and beyond to deliver training and development programmes for the Splendid family at all levels of the business.

Winner of the coveted Shiraz Boghani Community Hero Award was Sabina le Bruna, reservations agent at Hilton London Bankside, who drives CSR initiatives in various roles inside and outside the hotel. Leanne Cooke, reception supervisor at Hotel Indigo York, won the Extra-ordinary Experience Award, for consistently exceeding guests’ expectations and creating loyalty through surprising and delighting.

KFC Above Restaurant Leader of the Year was awarded to Daryn Leggett, Area Coach, North East, for his unwavering support of the brand and compassion for staff.

A special award was given to James Clarke, general manager, Hilton London Bankside, in recognition of his win last year of Hilton Franchise of the Year 2018. Other individuals who received special recognition were Stewart Manson, general manager at Piries Hotel Edinburgh, for transforming the property commercially and operationally; Domigo Fernandes, F&B supervisor at Holiday Inn Wembley, for his flawless service, and Keith Butler, sales business partner, Select Services, for his strive to continuously develop himself and his team.

Stuart Bailey, CEO, Splendid Hospitality Group, says: “We are extremely proud of the unique strengths and skills across the Splendid Family. The Splendid Awards identifies family members who go the extra mile, innovate or excel, and represent the core values of the Splendid Hospitality Way.”