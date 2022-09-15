Share Tweet Share Email

Stephens Catering Equipment were awarded the contract for the commercial kitchen Fit Out at Clayton Hotel, Bristol. Stephens worked for McAleer & Rushe Construction on the installation of a highly efficient kitchen, servery, and kitchen extract system for the new hotel. The full remit included: Berto’s Cooking Equipment, Rational self-cleaning combination ovens, Foster Refrigeration, Moffat Fabrication, Hobart Warewashing, and the extraction system was completed by Bridge Air.

Stephens Catering Equipment (SCE) are the premier catering and food service equipment firm in Ireland and the UK, with 50 years track record of delivering some of the most prestigious landmark projects across the market. Working with a variety of clients from concept, design, build, install and commissioning thereafter to maintain and service the equipment to ensure clients objectives are consistently met.

The SCE team are delighted to have played a role in the completion of this impressive project, which saw the Clayton Hotel located in the heart of Bristol open its doors in March 2022. Stephens Catering Equipment has extensive experience across all sectors but is particularly specialised in delivering optimal food service solutions for the hospitality industry.

Commenting on the project, Ian Manson, Sales Director of Stephens Catering Equipment said,

“We were delighted to design, install, and project manage the Fit Out of the Clayton Hotel, Bristol. We wish them great success in the future.”

