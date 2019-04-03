Steven Gerrard’s Vincent Café In Liverpool Changes Ownership

Liverpool city centre restaurant The Vincent Cafe & Cocktail Bar is set to close for a revamp after a change of ownership. The popular venue, based on Exchange Flags, is expected to continue to trade for the next few weeks and will then close for a refurbishment and rebrand, reopening as The Metropolitan Bar & Grill Rooms.

Liverpool-born chef Aiden Byrne has taken over the restaurant from previous owners Paul Adams and ex Liverpool and England footballer Steven Gerrard.

The restaurant will be Byrne’s second, alongside Restaurant MCR in Manchester’s Spinningfields.

Aiden said: “I have built my reputation with a fine-dining tasting menu, however, I have always wanted to deliver a high-end grill rooms concept. The realisation of the Metropolitan Bar & Grill Rooms is a lifetime ambition to pay my respects to legendary venues like the Savoy Grill and the Grill at the Dorchester, who have set the standards for all to aspire to.

“The menu will be classic, honest food, delivered really well by the best team of chefs around, and a front of house that you can expect incredible service as standard.”

Byrne has taken on the Liverpool site with the backing on Medusa Hospitality. Ownership of the site has transferred earlier this week

Paul Adams, who had co-owned the site with Gerrard, added: “Steven and I are happy to have brokered a deal that will see the venue go from strength to strength. We are truly proud to pass on the reins to Aiden and his team and wish them continued success. We would also like to thank our loyal patrons, knowing that they are in great hands.”