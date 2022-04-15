Stock Your Perfect Snack Range

Share Tweet Share Email

By Matt Collins, Trading Director at KP Snacks

Bagged snacks represent a critical opportunity for pubs and bars to drive their sales, increasing spend and tempting customers on drinks-only visits to trade up. With social calendars filling up and several major sporting events coming up this year, there will be plenty of opportunities for pubs and bars to capitalise on snack sales.

KP Snacks is the number one supplier of Bagged Snacks in pubs and bars. From tasty nuts, perfect when paired with a cold beer, to premium crisps, KP Snacks has a popular and recognised portfolio to help bars gain sales.

52% of customers purchase snacks on impulse and pubs and bars can turn these impulse opportunities into incremental sales by stocking a range of best-selling snacks that are recognisable and trusted. Ensuring a core range is available and, importantly, visible to consumers is key to making the most of this opportunity.

Familiar brands that are matched to your customer base are extremely important in driving snacks sales and the KP Snacks portfolio is extensive. Tyrrells is an award winning hand cooked English crisp brand, while KP Nuts is the UK’s number one nut brand with 5 packs sold every minute in bars . Hula Hoops is ideal for a family audience, whilst popchips and POM-BEAR are brilliantly placed to capitalise on healthy snacking trends.

With five packs sold every minute in pubs and bars, KP Nuts is the UK’s number one nut brand . The KP Nuts portfolio includes a broad range of exciting flavours that cater to all tastes and occasions. KP Honey Roast peanuts compliment cream and red ales, bringing a delicious sweetness and subtle salt flavour. Meanwhile, KP Salted Peanuts create a perfect balance when matched with the malt character of a pale ale. Our KP Spicy Chili Peanuts make a thrilling combination with IPAs as the bitterness of an IPA acts as a cleanser for the lingering heat of these tasty nuts.

Our snack brand Tyrrells pairs exquisitely with a variety of beers and ciders to make a visit to a pub or bar feel like a more premium experience. As we welcome Spring, cider can be a more refreshing choice of drink. Our Tyrrells Mature Cheddar & Chive are the perfect pair for a dry cider for a full and rich taste experience. For a more dynamic combination, our Tyrrells Sweet Chilli and Red Pepper crisps can be paired with sweeter ciders based on dessert apples which cut through spice and savoury flavours for a delectable contrast.

Pubs and bars can give themselves the best possible opportunity to maximise snacks sales by following a few simple tips:

• Credibility: Stock a range of best-seller snacks and NPD to meet all your customer needs

• Consumers will be be looking for something new – from ‘hunger fill’ to ‘treat’ to ‘better for you’

• Availability: Ensure your range is always available to purchase

• Visibility: Position your snacks with high visibility – 37% of customers purchase snacks because they noticed them while at the bar!

KP Snacks has also invested in providing simple and relevant advice via its ‘Behind the Bar’ platform which offers category support and guidance to get snack sales moving for all types of outlets. This includes support and advice on what to stock, point of sale materials, and merchandising recommendations. Pubs and bars who want help getting snacks sales moving can contact KP Snacks at thebar@kpsnacks.com