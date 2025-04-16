Stonegate Sees Revenue Climb Despite Dip in Profitability

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s largest pub operator, Stonegate Group, has reported increased revenue for the financial year ending 24 September 2023, although profitability has fallen amid a backdrop of economic and operational challenges.

In its latest annual results, Stonegate posted total revenue of £1.7 billion, up from £1.6 billion in the previous 52-week period. The uplift has been hailed as a sign of the group’s underlying strength, even as pre-tax losses widened to £257 million, compared to a loss of £130 million the year before.

Breaking down the revenue streams, the group’s managed house division brought in £1 billion, while its leased and tenanted estate generated £427 million – a slight improvement on the previous year. The operator-led arm contributed £281 million.

Pre-exceptional operating profit stood at £293 million, down from £315 million the year before. Once exceptional costs were accounted for, operating profit fell to £68 million, compared with £118 million in 2022.

Stonegate Group CEO David McDowall described the year as “a resilient performance” in the face of significant industry-wide pressures. “Our sector has had to grapple with sustained inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and soaring energy prices – all of which have affected margins,” he said.

He also pointed to other external factors, such as unseasonably poor weather and ongoing industrial action across the country, both of which had a tangible effect on footfall in certain locations.

Despite these challenges, McDowall remains upbeat about the business’s trajectory. “We’ve seen strong growth in our leased and tenanted division and in Craft Union, and our strategic pub conversions are already showing encouraging signs. Looking ahead, the benefits of our efficiency drive, profit improvement measures, and asset optimisation plan will start to come through in 2024.”

He added: “We’re entering a busy summer season with high-profile sporting events such as the Euros on the horizon. While the sector isn’t without its challenges, we’re optimistic about the year ahead and beyond.”

Over the year, Stonegate invested £144 million into capital projects across its estate, including conversions, refurbishments, and general maintenance. During the same period, the company sold a total of 86 sites – comprising 68 trading venues, 10 non-licensed assets, and eight non-operational properties – realising net proceeds of £49 million.

At the end of the reporting period, group cash reserves totalled £92 million, of which £40 million is held within a securitisation vehicle. Stonegate also retains access to additional liquidity via an £88 million revolving credit facility and a £25 million overdraft facility.

Non-current borrowings for the period were reported at £3.5 billion, down from £3.8 billion the previous year.