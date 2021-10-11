StreetSmart Encourage Hospitality Operators to Sign Up to Help the Homeless This Christmas

As autumn arrives and furlough ends it seems a good time to give a shout out to StreetSmart the annual hospitality fundraiser that takes place in November & December to rise vital funds for those who are at risk of living on the streets this Christmas. At StreetSmart participating restaurants during the festive months, a voluntary £1 donation is added to diners’ bills, with every penny going to support homelessness projects. Over 400 participants have signed up already including Barrafina, River Café and MEAtliquor as well as the eateries at Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason. Pub groups who take part include Urban pubs, Hippo Inns and Market Taverns and organisers are hoping to raise over £500,000 all from £1 donations.

Angela Hartnett, chef and supporter says “ StreetSmart is an extraordinary, worthwhile charity that is simple and easy to take part in” StreetSmart has raised over £10 million since its foundation. Over 50 homelessness charities now benefit each year, with funds supporting services like the creation of beds, housing advice, and training and job support. And what’s more, all funds stay local to where they are raised. Homelessness is complex and often misunderstood. It is not suffered through choice.All money raised through dining out will contribute to achieving impactful social change, supporting those most vulnerable, living on the streets and in unsuitable accommodation. With a mission to end youth homelessness, LandAid has a committed partnership with StreetSmart, supporting them for the last two years. Despite a challenging 2020 for many across the property and hospitality industries, this year they plan to bounce back stronger than ever. Their support ensures that 100% of what is donated goes to help those in need.