Strong Roots Revolutionises Foodservice With Exciting Partnership With McCain Foodservices Solutions

Leading Veg-First Brand Debuts at Casual Dining Show 2023

Strong Roots, the trailblazing veg-first retail brand, is set to shake up the foodservice industry as it unveils its innovative partnership with McCain Foodservice Solutions.

With a shared passion for sustainability and delivering extraordinary vegetable-based experiences, Strong Roots and McCain FS are leading the way for new and colourful vegetable excitement on menus. This partnership combines Strong Roots’ commitment to veg-first products, B-Corp certification, and unwavering commitment to sustainability with the industry-leading expertise of McCain FS.

Strong Roots’ entry into the foodservice realm marks a significant milestone for both brands. Strong Roots, a certified B-Corp, is celebrated for its dedication to environmentally conscious practices, from responsibly sourced ingredients to eco-friendly packaging. The collaboration with McCain FS underscores their shared commitment to sustainability.

Consumer preferences are evolving, and diners are increasingly seeking plant-based and veg-first options. With a finger on culinary innovation, Strong Roots and McCain FS understand this shift and are ready to help foodservice operators meet these demands effortlessly through a diverse product range that caters to the growing demand for plant-based options. These flavour-packed, plant-based products not only bring exciting, colours and flavours to menus but also align with emerging menu trends, delighting consumers.

By placing veg-first dishes at the centre of the plate, operators can easily cater to the growing number of diners seeking healthier, sustainable, and delicious dining choices.

Strong Roots founder and CEO Samuel Dennigan added: “Working in partnership with McCain FS means that we are able to grow our brand and the values it stands for, while providing us at Strong Roots with the resources and capabilities we need to see change through, globally and impactfully.”

“At Strong Roots, we believe that the future of foodservice is veg-centric. We are thrilled to partner with McCain FS to make this vision a reality. Together, we offer operators an opportunity to not only meet but exceed evolving consumer trends by delivering exceptional veg-first experiences.”

The Casual Dining Show 2023 served as the perfect platform for Strong Roots and McCain FS to showcase their cutting-edge offerings and shared commitment to a sustainable food future.