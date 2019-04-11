Students Enjoy A Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Luton Hoo Hotel

Luxury hotel Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa welcomed 36 pupils from local Claire’s Court School for a behind-the-scenes look at the five-star hotel, as part of their Food Technology, Art and Textiles studies.

The Year 9 senior girls visited Luton Hoo Hotel on Wednesday 20 March to gather real-life experience for a practical project, which will see them manage a hypothetical new restaurant.

Completing a series of tasks and activities under the supervision of Luton Hoo’s Wernher Restaurant team, the pupils gained insight into the preparation and upkeep of a five-star hospitality establishment; which will not only help with their own restaurant concept, but will also encourage them to think about a career in the industry, upon leaving school.

Kerry Irons, food technology teacher at Claire’s Court School commented: “We are so pleased to have been able to work with Luton Hoo for our students to learn first-hand from hospitality professionals and to begin to understand what goes into running a restaurant. These types of experiences are so important to pupils’ learning and gives them the priceless opportunity to talk to key restaurant professionals in the industry.”

Luton Hoo’s Wernher Restaurant team offered interactive tasks to get the pupils thinking and acting on their feet, whilst learning basic restaurant skills. As well as a ‘guess the spice’ challenge, Wernher Restaurant’s head chef Ruth Hansom oversaw a whipped egg challenge, restaurant manager Jonathan Boyer led a mocktail creation session, assistant restaurant manager Piers Gibson-Birch demonstrated a table set-up and food and beverage manager Claire Tylcoat took the students on a tour of the hotel.

Christopher Mouyiassi, executive head chef at Luton Hoo Hotel said: “Education and training is a core element of Luton Hoo’s chef recruitment strategy, as we believe in supporting young talent and providing exciting career opportunities. Encouraging young people to consider a career in hospitality, and to see it as an exciting and rewarding career choice, is really important to us and so we were delighted to welcome the students from Claire’s Court School to the hotel. I hope they learned a lot and enjoyed their time here, and I know Claire and Piers both look forward to paying the school a visit in May, to judge the pupils’ final project.”