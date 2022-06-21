Stylish Luxury Gazebos From White Pavilion

Share Tweet Share Email

Hi, I’m Tim Burdekin, and I’ve designed and built the White Pavilion Garden Gazebo to be your perfect, all-weather gazebo for all the seasons.

I designed the White Pavilion Garden Gazebo range to be combined with a variety of lighting, heating, coloured canopies and side screen options to help create the perfect gazebo for your outdoor space, garden, patio or hot tub area. They’re 100% waterproof and designed to withstand the very worst the British weather can throw at them. And they’re guaranteed to survive 100 Mph Winds – see 100 Mph Windproof.

Our stylish hospitality gazebos Generate More Income from your outdoor space. Keeping your customers comfortable outdoors, the more time they will spend with you…. which means more money they will spend with you.

A White Pavilion Gazebo gives 100% Waterproof Protection…100 Mph Windproof Guaranteed…100% Sun Protection……and comes with a 5 Year Guarantee – Your gazebo choice doesn’t get better than this.

If you have any questions at all, feel free to get in touch. Give our team a call – 01653 695 285 or visit www.whitepaviliongazebos.co.uk

We’re here to help you get the very best from your outdoors.