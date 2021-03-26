Successful Food & Drink Trade Show Comes To Bristol For One Day Only!

Share Tweet Share Email

Hale Events has been organising trade shows for 25 years. Based in Axbridge, Somerset, they have been running a successful show for food and drink buyers in Exeter for ten years. It’s called the Source trade show, and this year it’s going on the road! Its first outing will be to Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday 17th June.

“Bristol has a thriving independent food sector, with a focus on local, organic and ethical produce, so it’s perfect for us to connect more regional producers to. We want to help Bristol buyers try, taste and test even more of the best produce that the South West has to offer.” Mike Anderson, Managing Director. Hale Events Ltd. “Trade shows offer a unique marketing medium in today’s digital world. Their face-to-face nature enables long-term trusting relationships to be built. They are engaging and in a market like food and drink, events like this are a great way to compare the competition.”

Working with Taste of the West, the South West’s regional food group, and BARBIE – Bristol Association of Restaurants, Bars and Independent Establishments, along with a broad mix of trade publications, and local business press, this event will showcase artisan food & drink producers, alongside hospitality and catering supplies, food service, and service providers to hospitality and food retail.

John Sheaves, Taste of the West’s Chief Executive said: “Taste of the West is absolutely delighted to support the new Source Roadshow in Bristol, being one of the key cities and therefore markets for high quality food and drink in the South West. This is a truly exciting venture that takes quality, high integrity products right into the heart of Bristol where producers will be able to share their knowledge and expertise with buyers from the city, and for us having the same Source trade show skills and expertise behind the venture provides us with great confidence”.

“BARBI Bristol welcomes this new trade show to Bristol and looks forwards to working with the organisers to make it successful & fun for Bristol’s hospitality sector.” Andy Dodd, Chairman.

“We’ve wanted a trade show for hospitality buyers in Bristol for years. We’re delighted Hale Events are launching one because we’ve always done great business at their shows.” Nick Rowland, Director Qtos Catering Equipment.

Visiting this show is free for trade buyers, who can register their interest now, at bristol.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk. Information about exhibiting at this show is available from James Curtis, or Paul Thomas on 01934 733433 or by emailing stands@hale-events.com. Media partnerships are available. Contact Mike Anderson on 01934 733433.