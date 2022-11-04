Share Tweet Share Email

Our mission is to empower small merchants across the globe

How we can help

We give access to financial services to the millions of businesses that are considered too small for most providers. They’re as much as 10 times smaller than the smallest businesses that would be targeted by banks and traditional providers. What started out as one card reader has now turned into a range of readers, multiple remote payment solutions such as Invoices, Gift Cards, Payment Links and so much more.

Inclusive

We want to make technology that anyone can use and everyone has access to. Whether you’re a one-person show or a team, we’re there for the smallest of businesses.



Personal support

Do you have questions about the usage of SumUp? We have a dedicated customer support team in the language that works for you.

Secure payments

SumUp card readers are the most secure methods of card payments and have received full certification from a range of regulatory bodies.

Reliable technology

SumUp is authorised as a Payment Institution by the Financial Conduct Authority (license no. 900700) and is EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) and PCI-DSS certified.