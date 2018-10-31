LATEST NEWS
Home / Recipes / Sun Rum Ginger Beer Mojito

Sun Rum Ginger Beer Mojito

Posted by: Admin in Recipes October 31, 2018

This twist on a classic recipe allows the notes from a golden rum to shine as well as adding some extra spice, great for an autumnal evening around the camp fire!

Ingredients:

• 10 mint leaves.
• 15 ml of fresh lime juice.
• 10ml of sugar syrup
• Crushed ice.
• 50ml Sun Rum (optional if you want to turn this into a mocktail)
• 100ml of ginger beer.
• Garnishes: fresh lime wedges or slices, fresh mint sprigs.

Instructions:

Add the mint leaves, lime juice, sugar syrup and Sun Rum in to a shaker and mash together. Once blended, add a few ice cubes and shake for about 20 seconds. Take a glass, ¾ filled with crushed ice and strain the cocktail mixture in, ensuring the small pieces of mint and lime are filtered out. Top up a hi-ball glass with ginger beer and slowly stir. Garnish as you wish with more lime and mint and add any remaining crushed ice to ensure the glass is presented well.

Tagged with:

About Admin

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Veg_Soc_mushroom_pate

Vegan Mushroom Paté with Chicory & Curly Endive Salad

The earthy mushroom flavour combines with these mildly bitter greens and tangy dressing to make a wonderfully light starter. Vegan Ingredients: For the mushroom ...