Sun Shark System and Commercial Outdoor Bespoke Sails

Share Tweet Share Email

The SUNSHARK is a registered design shading and waterproof shade sail canopy structure, designed and manufactured here in the UK to fulfil a gap in the market.

Aimed at hotels and high network individual market, the SUNSHARK is a premium quality, fully demountable and modular based sail canopy system, allowing the installation to be installed and taken down as required, whilst still be complying with UK engineering loadings.

Manufactured from marine grade “machined” stainless steel and PPC costed mild steel, the SUNSHARK is both elegant in design and robust in its construction. Designed with sunken ground level post sockets, posts can be installed and removed, leaving nothing but a stylish machine turned post gate plate visible, flush with the ground.

The canopy itself is produced from marine grade fabrics and comes in a range of 10 standard colours, including, reds, orange, green, terracotta, white, greys and creams. Each sail has its own catenary cable system to ensure maximum tension and support is met throughout the canopies lifespan.

We also design bespoke outdoor shading solutions for all types of commercial entities from pubs, hotels, domestic gardens to Schools and more.

01249 848649

hello@shadesailblinds.com

www.shadesailblinds.com