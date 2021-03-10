Sundeala SD Safety Screens and Sundeala Safe Push Door Plates

Sundeala have been manufacturing in the UK since 1898 and we are now proud to offer a wide range of products to help you create physical partitions and keep environments hygienic and safe.

Our Sundeala FR Safe Push Door Plates are 100% coronavirus free in 5 minutes and are designed to be attached to doors with no-screw fixings making them easy to remove after use. Safe Push Door Plates require no clean- ing and are fantastic for reducing the spread of viruses from high touch door surfaces.

Available in 7 subtle shades, we can create bespoke sizes to fit any door and supply each pack of Door Plates with adhesive tabs to ensure easy installation.

Our Sundeala SD Safety Screen is an environmentally friendly safety screen, perfect for encouraging social dis- tancing in high foot fall environments to help prevent viral spread via droplets or aerosolisation.

Sundeala SD Safety Screens are made from 100% recycled paper fibres and are highly porous as well as being extremely durable and robust.They are a practical, environmentally friendly way to assist with social distancing and can be pinned with informational and/or decorative posters, signs and paper.