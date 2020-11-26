Super Quick, Free Range, Super Easy

Range Farm Liquid Egg products are ready to use, easy to handle, and provide convenience for those working in foodservice.All products are free range, 100% pasteurised and meet British Lion standards. Available in Whole Egg, Egg Whites and Yolks, with no product waste or mess – all your eggs in one carton!
Range Farm Free Range Hens are free to roam and forage in the nat- ural environment. Freshly laid, our eggs are processed at our state-of- the-art facility in Wiltshire and dis- patched to customers in our fleet of refrigerated vehicles ensuring they arrive perfect and ready to use.
Range Farm Liquid Egg is sourced from 100% UK based farms so quality and continuity of supply is guaranteed.We are also conscious of our environmental responsibilities so please be assured that our cartons are recyclable.
We provide a range of sizes and packaging according to the needs of our customers, with all Range Farm Liquid Egg products available in pallecons, BIB and cartons.To start cooking with ease and find out how we can meet your requirements, call 01249 732221 or email Adrian.Blyth@stonegate.co.uk