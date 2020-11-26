Super Quick, Free Range, Super Easy

Range Farm Liquid Egg products are ready to use, easy to handle, and provide convenience for those working in foodservice.All products are free range, 100% pasteurised and meet British Lion standards. Available in Whole Egg, Egg Whites and Yolks, with no product waste or mess – all your eggs in one carton!

Range Farm Free Range Hens are free to roam and forage in the nat- ural environment. Freshly laid, our eggs are processed at our state-of- the-art facility in Wiltshire and dis- patched to customers in our fleet of refrigerated vehicles ensuring they arrive perfect and ready to use.