Superior Wicker Hampers for Christmas Celebrations

When you’re looking for Wicker Hampers to fill with gifts, then these really are a great choice. Traditionally, picnic baskets were filled with luxurious food and drink, and today the familiar lidded wicker hamper is still the most popular choice when presenting an exquisite gift, offering a delicious selection of hand-selected artisan and speciality treats for the recipient to enjoy.

We can’t supply the award-winning food or the huge array of deluxe beverages – that’s down to you! What we can offer are top-quality wicker hamper baskets. Every basket we commission is made individually by hand and woven using the best whole-reed autumn willow, keeping the integrity of the structure strong and straight. We’ve recently upgraded our Premium range to enhance the baskets further and created our new Superior range. Now ALL our wicker hampers, as standard, have gold-coloured buckles, rivets and lid chains to prevent the lids from falling back when open. The wicker handles have been replaced with quality faux leather handles, matching the closures and hinge covers.

Along with the increased spec, we’ve added some extra sizes to the range. We stock 12”, 14”, 18”, 21” and 25” widths and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find the overall dimensions are generally larger than that of our competitors for the same inch widths. By far the Natural Wicker is selected most often, however, we also supply a wonderful dark Vintage Brown Wicker, which looks stunning and gives an aesthetically pleasing alternative to the lighter more traditional colour. Both colours are available in all 5 sizes.

