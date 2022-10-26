Supporting UK Hospitality Businesses To Unlock A Sustainable Tomorrow

Share Tweet Share Email

Alastair Lovell, Head of Sustainable Fuels at Calor discusses how sustainable fuels can not only help reduce carbon emissions but can also support businesses looking to future-proof operations.

Annual energy costs for the hospitality sector are in excess of £1.3 billion1, and result in carbon emissions of more than 8 million tonnes per year2. On top of this, the industry is considering, waste management, ongoing staff shortages and the sustainability credentials of the items and products they use on a day-to-day basis.

As the hospitality industry, just like many other business sectors, work towards the government’s net zero legal obligation, it makes good business sense to explore sustainable practices and solutions as a way to attract new customers, as well as contribute to the success of net zero.

As one of the most carbon intensive fuel sources, oil-fuelled boilers are still commonly found in off-grid pubs, hotels and bars across the UK. Yet, what is often a simple and straightforward switch from oil to bulk LPG can immediately cut CO2 emissions by up to 17.8%4, compared to oil, making it ideal for rural hospitality businesses where electricity is simply not viable because of limited supply to the location.

For those businesses looking to further improve their sustainability credentials, Calor’s Futuria Liquid Gas offers hospitality businesses a reliable bulk supply fuel source which also makes a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.

Futuria Liquid Gas (previously BioLPG) is a sustainable fuel made from a blend of waste, residues and sustainably sourced materials. While there is currently a price premium when compared to standard LPG, bulk supply of Futuria Liquid Gas, when at a 100% blend, can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 86% (kgCO2e/kWh) when compared to using heating oil and up to 80%6 compared to conventional LPG.

Helping hospitality businesses achieve net zero

The UK government has made it clear that to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, everyone must do their part–both in business and at home. For hospitality businesses where heating and hot water contributes significantly to their overall energy consumption, it’s clear that taking steps to convert to low carbon energy sources will have a positive impact.

What’s more, with customers becoming more aware of how their lifestyle choices impact on the environment, hotels have a lot to gain in terms of increasing revenue and improving reputation by actively reducing their carbon footprint.

Looking ahead, as part of its commitment to offer our customers 100% sustainable energy solutions by 2040, Calor continues to take steps to encourage our hospitality customers to make the switch to bulk Futuria Liquid Gas – helping to support the hospitality industry across the UK deliver on their sustainability goals for today and tomorrow.

To join the Futuria of off-grid energy visit www.calor.co.uk.