Sustainability, Cobotics and Hygiene Habits The Cleaning Show returns to London to highlight the latest trends and technologies transforming the cleaning industry

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cleaning Show 2023 returns to ExCeL, London, from 14-16 March 2023 to demonstrate the very latest advancements in cleaning technologies and provide unmissable learning and sourcing opportunities for the cleaning and hygiene sector, which together with the waste industry is one of the biggest sectors in the UK, worth nearly £59bn and employing 1.47m people.

The show, organised by the British Cleaning Council and Quartz Business Media, is set to attract more than 100 cleaning suppliers, with the likes of Jangro, Numatic, Makita UK, Karcher UK, Nilfisk and SC Johnson Professional among those confirmed to exhibit. And, with more than 7,000 senior cleaning professionals set to attend from across the contract cleaning, facilities management (FM), healthcare, hospitality, retail and public services sectors, it is no surprise that the event has become the largest and longest running exhibition in the UK dedicated to cleaning, hygiene and facilities management.

A chance to learn from industry experts

Alongside a growing list of Europe’s leading cleaning suppliers confirmed to showcase their latest technologies and innovations on the show floor, The Cleaning Show Conference will also return. Welcoming the industry’s leading experts, the conference will offer a place to discuss and debate the big issues affecting the sector. A full programme of speakers and topics will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also returning after a successful debut in 2021, the Cleaning & Support Services Association will once again host the CSSA Innovation Showcase.

The dedicated pavilion is designed to highlight and celebrate the industry’s most innovative cleaning products, services and initiatives. Among the big trends anticipated to take the spotlight, the theme of sustainability will return to help operators minimise their impact on the planet.

Cobotics and the evolution of robotic technology to support the cleaning process and tackle the ongoing resources challenge will also play a key role alongside healthy buildings, where the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled dynamic resource applications will transform operations.

With a focus on creating the Future of Cleaning, businesses and organisations operating throughout the industry can enter their innovations via the CSSA website by 30 November 2022. Prior to The Cleaning Show, the CSSA will hold an Innovator’s Pitch with a panel of leading industry experts who will review and interview all entrants and select those to be exhibited at the Innovation Showcase itself. For further information on submitting an entry, visit https://www.cssa-uk.co.uk/.

Registration for The Cleaning Show 2023 will open on 1st November 2022. To register your interest to attend and find out more about this year’s event, visit https://cleaningshow.co.uk/london/