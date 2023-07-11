Sustainability In the Carpet and Textile Flooring Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

Following significant growth in its membership network, Carpet Recycling UK (CRUK) is seeking further engagement from the construction, facilities management and flooring sectors to reduce textile flooring waste such as broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, event carpets and underlay.

The not-for-profit association is now working with 80% of the UK’s carpet and textile flooring manufacturers and distributors, which puts it in a stronger position to represent the sector when it comes to discussions on favourable policy outcomes.

Adnan Zeb-Khan: CRUK Scheme Manager says, “Moving forward, companies will need to demonstrate reductions in the use of new resources, design products with recycling in mind, including methods of identification of material make-up and consideration of reverse logistics for take-back schemes to support reuse and recycling outcomes. Our members are making great strides with many developing products with recycling in mind, from single polymer ranges to ones made with recycled content.”

David Healey: Finance Director of CRUK member Saint Flooring, implemented waste material recycling throughout the company’s nationwide sites in 2019. He says that membership of Carpet Recycling UK is contributing to its sustainability goals and helped achieve annual savings of up to £170,000 annually on disposal costs by reusing and recycling their waste materials.

CRUK is the only organisation representing the carpet and textile flooring sector in the UK, which is helping to industry to reduce waste, divert waste from landfill and become more sustainable.

Please visit www.carpetrecyclinguk.com for more information.