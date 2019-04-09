Sustainable Eating The Trend To Watch, Food-Service Survey Shows

A survey of food-service professionals reveals that sustainability concerns are changing the way the industry operates, with menus and kitchens reflecting more on the longevity of the industry and a desire to protect its future.

The report commissioned by Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or ® reveals that 40% of food-service professionals see sustainable eating becoming mainstream as one of the biggest and most exciting opportunities for the industry in the future*.

The trend is reflected behind the scenes, with eight in ten (85%) food-service professionals saying kitchens are already becoming more sustainable*, while encouragingly nearly three quarters (72%) of food-service veterans believe there is good emphasis on sustainability when training new chefs*.

Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or’s® research shows sustainability is central to the trends set to have the biggest impact on the future of food-service. In fact, over a third of respondents listed grow your own, and alternative food sources such as plant-based ingredients, as the trends that will shape the future of the industry*.

A pressing concern for the future of the UK food-service industry, however, is the skills gap. Nearly a third (30%) of food-service professionals agree the war for talent is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now*.

One solution could be to raise the profile of successful chefs, as the research from Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® confirms that some 41% of food-service professionals believe the industry needs to shine more of a light on positive role models to attract people into a long-term career*.

The survey results are announced as Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® launches its Sustainable Futures campaign, to raise awareness around the future of the UK food-service industry, covering menu and operational sustainability as well as protecting long-term careers in food-service.

Speaking about Sustainable Futures, Katya Simmons, Managing Director, Nestlé Professional® UK&I, said: “For us at Nestlé Professional, sustainability covers everything from food sourcing through to talent sourcing. It is an exciting time for food-service as sustainability initiatives are gathering pace.

“Our survey also shows food-service veterans believe rewarding career opportunities, innovation and creativity are exciting prospects for young talent*, so it’s important the industry works together to celebrate its creativity and attract fresh talent.”

Now in its 31st year, Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® is one of the UK’s most influential industry competitions, bridging the gap between the theories of the classroom, work-based learning and the exciting reality of the industry. The Grand Finals will be held in London from 1st – 4th May and will see six college teams and six apprentices battle it out to win the coveted winning title. Over the four days, the finalists will compete in a series of challenges designed to stretch their knowledge in sustainability, wine, front of house and back of house, all the while working alongside high profile industry experts and chefs, including Simon Hulstone and James Tanner. The finals are a life-changing experience for their careers and will culminate in a glamorous awards ceremony at The Dorchester on Friday 14th June.

For more information about Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® 2019 and to register your interest in next year’s competition visit: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor-2020-interest