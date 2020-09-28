Swiftclean – Air, Water and Fire Compliance

In a post lockdown world, as well as food and COVID safety, it is essential to safeguard indoor air quality, water cleanliness and fire safety.

Airborne fat, oil and grease, released by cooking, accumulates in layers in your kitchen extract ductwork, hood and canopy, creating a potential fire risk.This grease must be removed regularly by expert technicians, in compliance with TR19® Grease, which is issued by BESA.A simple wet-film test tells us if a clean is due post lockdown. If you don’t comply with TR19 Grease®, and there is a fire, your insurance provider may refuse to pay out and you could be prosecuted for negligence.