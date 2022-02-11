Swinging With The Sausage Man

SCHWENKER GRILLS

It’s rumoured that this distinctive fire pit style grill originated in South America, before being popularised in Southern Germany – where the worder “Schwenker” originates – and then spreading around the world.The person grilling on a Schwenker grill may also be referred to as a Schwenker, or a Schwenkermeister. COMMERCIAL CHOICE

Mark Coles, Key Account Manager with The Sausage Man, spent some time visiting Xmas events across the UK this winter and reports:“Bavarian Swing Grills are fast becoming the weapon of choice for our commercial customers.They’re open sided, so the people get a great look at the products and cooking process.The cooking smell circulates fantastically across the site, so it’s great at attracting people to your stall.The firepit also keeps your cooking team nice and warm in the winter weather, which is always welcome in temperatures like we’ve been having lately!”