Table Tap Offers Exceptional Customer Service and Social Distancing at Dusk

Top nouvelle restaurant and lounge, Dusk, Brentwood, has installed Table Tap, an innovative solution to help customers and waiting staff communicate from leading telecommunications company, Brentwood Communications.

With a single tap on a button, customers can inform staff that a table is ready to order, pay the bill, or simply call for the waiter’s attention without leaving their seat.

Sharif Uddin, Co-Owner, Dusk, says: “We have a large alfresco dining area and were concerned there may be crowding in bar areas, with customers ordering drinks or wanting to pay a bill. Thankfully, we decided to trial Table Tap to see if it could help customers socially distance and enable us to deliver excellent customer service.”

He continued: “Table Tap has been great, it’s helped us keep customers in their seats, which is ideal for social distancing.We run a very fast-paced dining environment with 28 tables, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and thanks to Table Tap, we’re able to be on top of our game.”