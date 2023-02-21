Tackling Cost of Living Crisis Top of Mind for UK Food & Drink Shows

Share Tweet Share Email

Bringing together the very best of the hospitality, manufacturing and grocery, speciality & convenience retail sectors, the UK Food & Drink Shows return to the NEC, Birmingham this April 2023 (24th – 26th), to showcase the very latest products, big thinking, key insights and address key trends through the lens of the developing cost-of-living crisis.

The must-attend event unites Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show, National Convenience Show and Foodex Manufacturing Solutions (incorporating Ingredients) under one roof, giving food and drink professionals 2023’s most comprehensive snapshot of the latest developments across multiple industries.

The three-day event is well known for its ability to bring together the great and the good from the industry’s diverse sectors with innovative exhibitors, hot-topic seminars and business-changing awards central to the shows’ unparalleled line-up.

The UK has thus far narrowly avoided recession, yet the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect every part of the industry.

We’ll hear from the manufacturers, supply chain operators, retailers, food producers, start-ups and key associations as they come together to discuss measures already in place and what comes next.

Andrew Reed, Managing Director – Wine & Exhibitions, William Reed, said:

“Across the UK Food & Drink Shows’ three days, we’ll be addressing exactly what impact the heightened cost of living is having on the industry, grilling our expert panels on what can be done to help and highlighting the latest products and solutions the sector has to offer.

“The UK Food & Drink Shows are historically an event in which industry professionals can come together, dissect problems, and share ideas. Our industry’s spirit was laid bare throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, now – as we face yet another challenge – I have no doubt that we will unite once again in April to prove our resilience.”

Food & Drink Expo invites buyers and decision makers across the whole industry to come along and uncover the hottest trends, latest product launches and the industry’s vision for the future.

Free to attend, one trade badge provides access to all four shows. Register free at www.foodanddrinkexpo.co.uk