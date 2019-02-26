Tajin Bean Layered Dip by Chef Claudia Sandoval

MasterChef Winner Claudia Sandoval’s Tajin Bean Layered Dip uses authentic and traditional Mexican ingredients such as refried beans, Tajin sour cream, guacamole, bell pepper Pico salsa and garnishes such as yellow corn and black olives. it’s sure to be the big winner with your guests.

Ingredients:

For the Refried Beans:

2 cans -15 oz. Black Beans

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ yellow onion, minced

½ cup lard /vegetable shortening

8-12 oz. Shredded Cheese (Oaxaca, Monterrey Jack, or Mozarella)

For the Tajin Sour Cream:

10 oz. Sour Cream

1 ½ tablespoon Tajín

For the Guacamole:

6 hass avocados, mashed

1 lime, juice only

1 teaspoon Tajín

For the Bell Pepper Pico Salsa:

½ cup Red Bell Pepper Chopped

½ cup Green Bell Pepper Chopped

½ cup Red Onion, Chopped

1 cup Tomato, Chopped

½ cup Cilantro Chopped

1 lime, juice only

Tajin to taste

Garnishes:

1 can – 15 oz. Yellow Corn

½ cup Black Olives, sliced

Equipment:

12” Cast Iron Pan

Makes 10 servings

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F

1) For Refried Beans: In a blender, add black beans, garlic cloves, and yellow onion. Blend until smooth. In a large non-stick sauté pan melt lard/vegetable shortening and add blended bean mixture. Refry beans by bringing them to a simmer and lowering heat to low for about 10 mins. Beans should be homogenous and should separate from the pan freely when completely refried.

2) Transfer beans to cast iron pan. Sprinkle Cheese over beans and place in oven for 10-15 mins or until cheese melts and is browning. Remove Pan from oven and allow to cool for 15 mins.

3) For Guacamole, mix all ingredients and spread layer over Beans, leaving beans visible around.

4) For Tajin Sour Cream, place ingredients into a bowl and mix. Layer atop Guacamole, layers visible.

5) Layer Yellow Corn over Sour Cream continuing to make circle smaller so that other layers are visible.

6) For Bell Pepper Salsa, Add all ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. Lastly layer the salsa in the middle of the pan. Sprinkling and garnishing with olives and Cotija cheese. Serve with Chips alongside.