Take a Bite Out of the Best the South West Has to Offer

Share Tweet Share Email

With 2023 rapidly approaching, it’s time to plan how you’re going to find ingredients for your new menus, the best retail food and drink, and the equipment and services your business needs to keep ahead of the competition. Whether you run a pub, hotel, restaurant, café, deli, farm shop, holiday park, tourist attractions, catering business, supermarket or if your business is food and drink, the Source trade show is for you.



The Source trade show will take place on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th February 2023, at Westpoint, near Exeter. There’s been a food and drink and hospitality show in this time slot in the South West now for more than 20 years. This is one of the key times of year for buyers to seek out new suppliers of products and services and, in partnership with regional food group Taste of the West, this trade show will delight your senses with the latest flavours and ideas. The Source is easily the biggest and best regional trade show in the country. You’ll discover everything a food or hospitality business could possibly want, from high quality ingredients, the freshest food and drinks through to foodservice, kitchen equipment and designs, stylish furniture and the latest EPoS and other business systems to keep your operation running smoothly.

This is a two day opportunity for you to see what’s hot in the fast-moving world of cuisine, network with colleagues, and pick up on the trends, business challenges and opportunities shaping the sector for 2023. Meet the Newcomers, who are new companies from the South West that have never done a trade show before. Plus, many exhibitors put on exclusive show offers that you can advantage of!

For more information about the show and to register to attend, visit www.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk/welcome. You can also follow the show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @SourceFoodDrink.