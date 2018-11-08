Takeaway Owners Jailed For Death Of Schoolgirl With Nut Allergy

The owners of a takeaway have been jailed over the manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl who died following an allergic reaction to a meal. Mohammed Abdul Kuddus and Harun Rashid were found guilty in October, and yesterday (November 7) Kuddus was jailed for two years and Rashid for three years.

Nut allergy sufferer Megan Lee died from an asthma attack after she ate food from the Royal Spice takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

The teenager and her friend ordered online via the Just Eat website two days earlier and wrote “prawns, nuts” in the comments and notes section.

However the delivered meal, which included an onion bhaji, a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, was later found to have the “widespread presence” of peanut protein.

In sentencing, Mrs Justice Yip told them Megan was responsible enough to highlight her allergies when placing the order but “sadly the same responsibility was not at your end” adding that the takeaway had no systems or processes to manage allergen control.

She said she hoped “the message is heard” that food suppliers who fail to take proper care “will face significant custodial sentences if a death results”.

Speaking outside court in October, Megan’s father Adam Lee said: “Whilst we may have received some justice with today’s verdicts, we live in hope that today’s result is a warning to other food businesses operating in such a deplorable and ignorant manner to learn from this and improve their standards with immediate effect.”

He added: “Do not guess, do not play ignorant, do not play Russian roulette with precious lives.”