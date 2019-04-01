Talisker Launches Wild Spirit Whisky Tour And Bartender Competition

Diageo Reserve’s premium scotch whisky from the Isle of Skye, Talisker, has announced the launch of an all-new Talisker bartender training programme and competition. Set to launch on April 1st, the ‘Wild Spirit Whisky Tour’ is a progressive evolution of the brand’s Race to Skye competition. The tour will educate bartenders on the unique history, production and characteristics of Talisker and explore Wild Spirit cocktail techniques, whilst giving the opportunity to win the ultimate Wild Spirit experience.

The bespoke Wild Spirit training is built on Talisker’s Made by the Sea campaign and invites bartenders to harness the wild elements, environment, spirit and attitude of the whisky’s home on the remote and rugged Isle of Skye to share with guests through liquid creativity. The sessions will be designed and delivered by Talisker Brand Ambassador and double World Class Global Finalist, Jason Clark, who is embarking on a UK-wide ‘Wild Spirit Whisky Tour’ of 16 seaside locations and other key cities.

Starting its tour on the Isle of Skye, the training sessions will delve deep into the brand’s history, production methods and characteristics, followed by a liquid tasting of the Talisker range, including some rare expressions. Jason will also showcase Talisker cocktails using the brand’s Wild Spirit techniques, from simple classics through to intricate creations utilising foraging, home growing, seasonality and exotic local ingredients and flavours reminiscent of those experienced in the Great British outdoors.

Following the sessions, from 20th April to 15th May, bartenders across the UK will be invited to submit a Talisker Wild Spirit serve and add it to the menu in their bar for a minimum of eight weeks. The three bars chosen by the judges that best amplify Talisker’s Wild Spirit will win a Talisker Wild Spirit adventure for three members of staff. The top 80 bars that activate a Wild Spirit cocktail will also win a limited-edition Talisker Whisky Aficionado bag designed for tasting and creating Talisker drinks in the great outdoors. More details on how to enter the competition will be announced ahead of the opening period.

Jason Clark, who will be camping in a Talisker Land Rover Highland Defender in each location and capturing his journey along the way, commented: “We believe there’s a special character created by the wild seas of Skye – call it grit, call it determination, call it a ‘Wild Spirit’. What does Wild Spirit mean in the on-trade? It means bringing outdoor adventure and natural elements to guests in bars so they can smell, touch and taste it from the comfort of their bar stool.

“For two years running, Talisker’s Race to Skye competition was a huge success and we’ve been delighted with the support and excitement received from the nation’s bartenders. This year, we’ve mixed things up a little and have advanced the event into an all-new training program and competition, the Talisker Wild Spirit Whisky Tour, which aims to reach and engage as many bartenders as possible.”

The Talisker Wild Spirit Whisky Tour will take place between April 1st and 20th April. To see the full schedule and sign up, bartenders should visit https://taliskerwildspirit.events.idloom.com. Follow Jason’s journey on Instagram @drinks_geek.