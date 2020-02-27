Teamwork Provides Recipe for Success at SUGO Pasta

Valentine Equipment and sister company Cuisinequip teamed up with Delvado, who offer complete coffee and catering equipment solutions, to specify, install and support on equipment use for the launch of one of Glasgow’s latest and most successful restaurants, SUGO Pasta.

“We had a great formula for the recent launch of SUGO Pasta in Glasgow, building on the success of our Paesano Pizza restaurant. We chose to call in the expertise of Glasgow-based coffee and catering equipment specialists Delvado to help plan and deliver the great equipment we rely on. They in turn worked with Valentine Equipment and sister company Cuisinequip to install and give training on key pieces of equipment including pasta cookers, induction ranges and the excellent and crucial Bottene fresh pasta making machines.

“The response from the public to the opening of SUGO Pasta has been extraordinary and we owe a lot to the quality equipment, advice and support that we have received from Delvado and Valentine,” comments Paul Stevenson, owner of SUGO Pasta and Paesano.

Delvado approached Valentine to recommend solutions for preparing fresh pasta, cooking the pasta and also for induction cooking and Steve Elliott, sales director for Valentine Equipment and Cuisinequip, explains their input, “We had worked with a number of successful restaurants that deliver quality Italian cuisine including the Polpo chain in London and recently with Delvado on Caffé Parma, also in Glasgow.

“With Delvado we have gone back to provide back to provide additional training and advice so that the SUGO kitchen brigade can keep the consistent quality of dishes on offer and naturally keep up with the huge demand for them. We are very pleased with the teamwork and rapport we have developed with Delvado and results it has delivered for SUGO.

The equipment from Valentine/Cuisinequip at SUGO Pasta includes:

Valentine Equipment – pasta cooker, refrigerated gastrowells, plus an additional six gastrowells.

Cuisinequip – Induction suite which includes eight induction hobs, two Bottene pasta machines delivery freshly made pasta on demand.

Reader enqurieis – Tel: 0118 957 1344 or www.valentinefryers.com or www.cuisinequip.co.uk