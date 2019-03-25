Technology Solutions That Do It All For You

Record keeping and temperature monitoring can be a daunting for small as well as large businesses requiring time, extra resource and increased administration. Producing great food, keeping your customers safe as well as safeguarding your reputation is important to you and shouldn’t come at cost.

The good news is that staying compliant doesn’t have to be complicated, there are a number of cloud based technology solutions that automatically record and save temperatures without the need for paper and manual checks – and they don’t have to be expensive or difficult to implement.

Damien D’Souza, Managing Director of Hawk Safety says “IoT (Internet of Things) technology now allows us to collect new data, automatically take action and record into the cloud. Hawk Safety monitoring solutions work around the clock keeping your stock safe and alerting you to any issues in real time so you can take corrective action quickly. The technology saves the smallest of sites up to £4,000 a year in time, money, reduced wastage and energy bills”

Easy to install out of the box and with records automatically formatted to EHO standards, automated monitoring does all the work for you and more importantly saves you time and money.

Hawk Safety offers fully paperless HACCP compliant monitoring solutions accessible and customised to all size of businesses.

Email hello@hawksafety.com for further details.