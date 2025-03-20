Share Post Share Email

For over half a century, Tekne has been at the forefront of the joinery and fit out industry, delivering exceptional craftsmanship and expertise to a diverse range of projects. From luxury private residences to iconic restaurants and hotels, Tekne has built a reputation for quality and precision, working with renowned chefs such as Rick Stein and Jamie Oliver, and hospitality giants, The HSH Group at The Peninsula Hotel, London.

Based in Poole, Dorset, Tekne’s headquarters houses a state-of-the-art 32,000 sq ft manufacturing facility. This expansive space allows the company to produce high-quality bespoke furniture and joinery, ensuring that every element of a project is crafted with care and attention to detail. The ability to manage all aspects of a project under one roof, from design to construction and manufacturing, makes Tekne a leader in its field, offering Contract Management services for projects of all sizes and budgets.

Connections to the local community go back many years, having been responsible for some of the area’s most exciting and respected venues. The opening of The Ivy in the heart of Bournemouth is particularly significant as it represents a long-standing relationship with The Ivy Group.

We have grown from a local success story to a respected name in the industry, collaborating with some of the most recognised names in hospitality. From working on high-profile hotel projects such as 1 Hotel Mayfair, to local projects such as the nearby New Forest Limewood Hotel spa, recently awarded UK Spa of the Year.

With over 50 years of experience, Tekne continues to build on its legacy, bringing a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to excellence to every project. Whether it’s creating bespoke furniture or managing large-scale construction projects, Tekne remains committed to delivering the very best.

