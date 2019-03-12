Telford Hotel Makes A Powerplay With Tigers’ Deal

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort has extended further its links with the local community by partnering with the Telford Tigers‘ two National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) teams.

Based in the town since 1985, the Tigers have enjoyed considerable success, and won the English Premier League title and the British Challenge Cup in 2014/15, and regained the league title in 2016/17.

The club’s general manager and head coach, Tom Watkins, and marketing manager, Ian Howells, were pleased to be able to put pen to paper on a deal which will last into the 2019/20 season, when the Tigers hope to be playing in the new top division of the NIHL.

Watkins said: “I’m very pleased to be working closely with Telford Hotel & Golf Resort and we look forward to building upon that relationship with over the coming months.

“I’ve been a golf club member at the Telford Hotel & Golf Resort for more than 10 years now and can highly recommend all the facilities. The golf course, spa, restaurant and hotel are all first class and ensure the resort is a fitting partner for us. This is another piece of exciting news for the club.”

The resort’s general manager, Brett Davidge, explained: “This is all about us continuing our work within the local community. The Telford Tigers have been in the town for more than 30 years, so like us, it is a well-established fixture in the community.

“Telford Ice Rink is also great family-friendly hub in the town and we felt this sponsorship was a great opportunity to communicate with the loyal fan base, which is drawn from across Shropshire, Mid Wales, the West Midlands and beyond.”