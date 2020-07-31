Temp.com – Protect Your Staff and Customers

As part of the strategy to reopen after the lock down, temperature monitoring of staff is encouraged and highly recommended for customers. It should of course be implemented along with other safety measures recom- mended by the government.

There are many temperature monitoring products now available on the market. However, in the absence of offi- cial guidance, it is difficult to establish which solutions are fit for purpose. Handheld infrared ther-

mometers are notoriously inaccurate and high-end thermal imaging systems can cost a small fortune.

temp.cam offers a practical and effective solution with functionality ideal for both staff and visitors.The product is completely stand-alone, contactless, gives quick read- ings, requires no human intervention at point of test and records the data via secure UK servers.

The temperature monitoring with a temp.cam works as follows:

– A member of staff or guest stands in front of the tablet