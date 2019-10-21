The Bella Chair – Contemporary Elegance

For effortlessly chic French bistro style, look no further than the Bella chair. Supplied by British company Trent Furniture, makers of quality furniture since 1960, the Bella chair offers contemporary design at an affordable price.

The Bella chair is a modern take on the famous Tolix design of the 1930s. Available in mint green, black, blue, orange, red, white, yellow and silver with the option of a wooden seat, there is a Bella chair to complement any décor scheme.

The Bella chair is made to last from high quality steel and is precision welded to ensure durability. Rubber feet protect flooring and UV-resistant paint protects the chairs’ vibrant colour from fading in sunlight when used outside. Also, it can be stacked up to ten high, meaning it’s a fantastic solution where space is limited.

Priced at £25.90 plus VAT (or £29.90 plus VAT for silver with wooden seat), the Bella chair is an affordable option for those keen to create a modern and stylish environment for their customers.

View the Bella chair alongside an extensive range of furniture for the hospitality trade at www.trentfurniture.co.uk or call 0116 2988 956 for more information.