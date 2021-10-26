The Bio Climatic Pergola from CambridgeStyle Canopies

Share Tweet Share Email

Solisysteme are the inventor and historical leader of manufacture of the Bio Climatic Pergola

Cambridgestyle Canopies is a long established provider of outdoor covered areas to commercial clients within the UK

With clients such as BBC, Landrover Jaguar, Tesco and many more. We are very proud to be the sole distributor of Solisysteme

products on mainland Britain. We have a chain of partners that can assist you locally.

The Bio Climatic Pergolas are a modern aesthetically pleasing addition to Pubs, Clubs, Restaurants, Hotels and many more commercial outlets.

We have even installed on roof of new eight storey city centre students accommodation building for relaxing area.

Designed to your specification

Protects from the sun and inclement weather

Provides natural ventilation

Regulates the temperature in adjoining rooms

Adjusts the brightness of the light by remote control

Side walls, Heating and lighting options

Up to 7m between structural support columns

How can we help your business ?

Cambridgestyle Canopies

01353 699009

office@cambridgestyle.org

www.cambridgestylecanopies.co.uk