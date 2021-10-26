The Bio Climatic Pergola from CambridgeStyle Canopies

Solisysteme are the inventor and historical leader of manufacture of the Bio Climatic Pergola
Cambridgestyle Canopies is a long established provider of outdoor covered areas to commercial clients within the UK
With clients such as BBC, Landrover Jaguar, Tesco and many more. We are very proud to be the sole distributor of Solisysteme
products on mainland Britain. We have a chain of partners that can assist you locally.
The Bio Climatic Pergolas are a modern aesthetically pleasing addition to Pubs, Clubs, Restaurants, Hotels and many more commercial outlets.
We have even installed on roof of new eight storey city centre students accommodation building for relaxing area.
Designed to your specification
Protects from the sun and inclement weather
Provides natural ventilation
Regulates the temperature in adjoining rooms
Adjusts the brightness of the light by remote control
Side walls, Heating and lighting options
Up to 7m between structural support columns
