The Club – Food Procurement Made Simple

What is The Club?

We created The Club as an easy-to use procurement tool to deliver sustainable supply chain savings to a wide variety of businesses who buy food and drink. The Club champions cost reduction, optimises quality and service levels, and simplifies processes to effectively manage your organisation’s developing needs. Think of us as part of your team, without the cost, working in harmony with your business and helping it grow.

What are the benefits?

Lower Costs – Rapidly accessed savings that drive benefit straight to your bottom line. Professionally negotiated and carefully managed, our team puts you ahead of the market.

Saves Time – We are always working in the background – so you don’t have to – ensuring you don’t overpay for your items.

Supply Chain Control – We work with you, to create supply chains that work for you, reducing off-grid purchases, optimising your quality and commercial control.

Insight – Our insights and the wealth of data at our disposal help you make the right decisions for your business.

Resources – Access to a team of procurement experts and a dedicated commercial manager to keep you up to date with the marketplace, review dashboards and supplier performance.

Flexibility – You are unique, constantly growing and evolving. Regular reviews ensure the solutions in place are appropriate, for now and for the future.

Tech – Powerful, efficient online ordering and reporting system, that can be accessed anywhere through your desktop, phone or tablet powered by Fourth.

No Cash Outlay – We collect our fixed fee directly from suppliers, so you always know exactly what we earn.

Peace of Mind – First class supply chains take time and expertise. Our team of procurement specialists have been creating sustainable supply chains that deliver savings and add value since 1998.

Visit www.prestigetheclub.com or see the advert below.