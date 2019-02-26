The Crucial Sauce Company has the perfect sauce to provide to your customers with over 20 flavours available in various sizes they’re the perfect accompaniment for any food.

The flavour range is wide and varied. From cool and creamy favourites to hot and spicy essentials, not forgettng the catering classics – there is definitely something for everyone. All flavours are suitable for vegetarians and a Halal diet as well as the majority being gluten free.

Crucials is growing in popularity year on year, with 8000 bottles of sauce sold each day and the product now reaching all parts of the UK. Crucials are also very active on social media, specifically Instagram – now with 36,000 followers.

See Stand K9 at Expowest Cornwall, 5-7 March, Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, call 0121 333 3233 or visit www.thecrucialsaucecompany.co.uk for details.