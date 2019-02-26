Based in Verwood, Dorset, The Curtain Cabin is a well-established curtain making company, specialising in the manufacture and supply of bespoke curtains and soft furnishings including blinds, tracks, poles, sheer curtains and furnishings. The Curtain Cabin produces a range of products for the commercial sector, including furnishings for hotels, village halls, health centres and on projects for local authorities.

The Curtain Cabin has been in operation for ten years, however, Managing Director, Dawn Moses has been in the soft furnishing industry for almost 30 years. The company has built up a strong working relationship with Harbour Hotels, over the past five years, having worked on a number of sites within the Harbour Hotels portfolio.

Most recently, The Curtain Cabin has been involved with Harbour Hotel Southampton. Working on this project, The Curtain Cabin carried out site visits to ascertain track, blinds and curtain sizes; advised on best positioning and operation; compiled a pricing and fitting schedule; and manufactured and supplied curtains, sheers, lining & curtain sundry items, blinds and tracks.

The Curtain Cabin also supplied a large area of electric hard wired sheer blinds to the 6th floor (21 blinds in total), as well as electric tracks in the Function Room with nearly 6 metre drops on electric tracks.

For further information please call 01202 813533 or visit www.curtaincabin.co.uk