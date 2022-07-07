The Dorchester Prepares To Auction Off Pre-Renovation Contents

Share Tweet Share Email

One of London’s most legendary hotels is set to auction more than 2,000 items next month, as part of a huge phased renovation project.

Located in the heart of Mayfair and overlooking Hyde Park, The Dorchester will be selling furnishings, artworks and accessories all reflecting its breath-taking grandeur.

As part of a two-day sale spearheaded by hospitality auctioneer Pro Auction, buyers will be able to acquire the trappings of a five-star lifestyle as The Dorchester embarks on a significant renovation.

The Dorch, as it’s affectionately known, will auction off its treasures for the very first time. The auction will cover every aspect of furniture in each room, including couches, lamps, carpets, chandeliers, and draperies, as well as writing desks, televisions, headboards, and other decorative accessories. Of course, there are offerings for the more practical buyer: cushy ottomans upholstered in velvet and silk and trimmed with fringe, marble-topped coffee tables, along with the contents of the bar and promenade designed by renowned architect and designer Thierry Despont.

Furniture and fittings from the world famous Promenade and the legendary bar will feature in the sale in addition to signed prints by HRH the Prince of Wales, Derek Rangecroft and Heidi Koenig. Luxury Italian lighting and chandeliers from Laudarte and Barovier & Toso will be auctioned, and there will be fine furniture by Restall Brown and others.

With a history dating back to 1931, The Dorchester consistently made a positive impression on royalties, A-list celebrities and those with a taste for the finer things in life. This will be the largest scale renovation at The Dorchester since 1989 and will start with the entrance to the hotel, The Promenade and The Bar at The Dorchester, as well as two guest floors, with this work to be complete by September 2022.

As part of the hotel’s commitment to providing guests with unrivalled facilities and services. the two most prestigious names in design have been appointed to enhance all guest rooms and public areas and integrate the latest innovations whilst honouring the building’s architectural heritage as one of London’s most revered landmarks. Pierre-Yves Rochon will redesign the hotel entrance, The Promenade, and the new guest rooms and suites, while Martin Brudnizki Design Studio will redesign the bar.

The Dorchester remains open throughout the renovation, with afternoon tea served in the spectacular Orchid Room and a Mediterranean concept for The Dorchester Rooftop throughout summer. The Grill, Alain Ducasse and China Tang all remain open as normal, as will The Dorchester Spa, the hotel’s ballroom, the Penthouse & Pavilion and the Chef’s Table.



Simon Rose of Pro Auction said:

“This major renovation project for the hotel brings with it the opportunity to purchase a piece of the hotel’s history at auction as the owners pave the way for a new chapter for The Dorchester.”

The auction takes place at the hotel on June 21 and 22nd, 2022 commencing at 10.30am each day. Online bidding will also be available via a live webcast. The sale catalogue may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3LyRmn4