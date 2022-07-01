The Fine Bedding Company

Share Tweet Share Email

As a fourth generation British business our family of innovators have spent more than 100 years pioneering bedding, better for people, business and the planet.

We have been using trailblazing technology throughout the era’s, from delivering durability for cruise-liner mattresses’ in 1912, to creating our carbon-neutral factory in 2000.

Our united purpose is and has always been, to create and deliver a better night’s sleep for your guests.

Sustainability is the heart of our business and a continuous thread throughout the whole process. From responsible sourcing of eco-friendly materials, our award-winning eco-factory where manufacturing is powered by 100% renewable energy, right down to our 100% recyclable packaging.

Our Vegan Down range is the perfect solution for hoteliers who want high end luxury without compromising their environmental credentials. This range looks, feels and replicates natural down in a more environmentally friendly way.

The Vegan Down’s design creates a sumptuous down like layer of superfine fibres which are encased in sustainably sourced 100% BCI cotton, the sewn through cassette construction traps air for warmth, volume and breathability, it’s washable, hypoallergenic and the microfibres are manufactured from GRS Certified recycled PET plastic bottles.

Today, our production practices are modelled on the B-Corp framework as we work towards certification, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to ethical and environmentally friendly production for a better tomorrow.

www.finebeddinghotels.co.uk