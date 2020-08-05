The GIGA X3 – A Flexible Move Into The Top Class

The GIGA X3 allows JURA to impressively demonstrate Swiss innovation and professionalism down to the very last detail. Anywhere where a capacity of up to 150 cups is the order of business, the machine impresses users with its quality, functionality and reliability.

31 speciality coffees, as well as the start screen, can be individually programmed to suit the occasion or customer. For instance, products can be renamed and arranged to the user’s liking on the display.The high performance ceramic grinder, controlled by electronic motors, guarantees quick, precise, even and consistent grinding for many years to come.