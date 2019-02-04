The Great British Beer Festival Winter Gears Up For Its Final Year In Norwich

The Great British Beer Festival Winter will celebrate its final year in Norwich from 19-23 February at St Andrew’s Halls, before it moves to a new UK location.

As the winter counterpart to CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival, visitors will find a fantastic range of not only dark and winter brews but a great selection of light and hoppy ales to sample, including finalists in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition. The prestigious competition will take place on opening day, with the winning beer served throughout the festival.

In addition, beer-lovers of all types will be able to find a brew they enjoy. Beers of every style and shade will be on show – from dark to ruby brown to golden ales, plus world beers and real ciders. There will also be a range of local street food and an entertainment lineup not to be missed.

The festival marks a wider celebration of beers in Norwich, with local pubs getting involved by hosting a range of Fringe events throughout the month, such as organised treasure trails, special events, competitions and featured brewers.

Organiser Martin Ward said: “This is the last year to visit the festival in the historic centre of Norwich. We hope to make this festival the best one yet, with even more fantastic brews on tap, great food, music and exciting events in the city’s pubs.”

The new location of the winter festival will be unveiled on the opening day of the festival. For more information and to book tickets, please visit winter.gbbf.org.uk.