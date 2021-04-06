The Hospitality Sector Needs To Heed New Cleaning Techniques

With hotels, restaurants and cafés all due to reopen to the public, establishing a thorough cleaning regime is crucial for the safe return of guests.The HoReCa sector has seen one of the biggest upheavals in its practices since the pandemic began; closing its doors, furloughing staff and installing new safety equipment and ongoing cleaning procedures to kill all virus’ whilst providing a safe environment for both customers and staff.
Cardiff-based Genesis Biosciences has developed a unique anti-microbial, surface sanitiser that is proven to be effective against Covid-19 and is free from any harmful chemicals.
Genesis’ Sanitiser – part of its Evogen Professional range – delivers safe, high performance cleaning and disinfection of all types of hard surfaces.The utilisation of natural, biodegradable active ingredients offers an eco-benign alternative to many of the harsh chemicals commonly used for sanitisation.
Genesis Biosciences is one of the few companies in the UK to have gone through rigorous external anti- viral testing to validate its surface sanitiser’s effective- ness against all enveloped viruses, including COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.The sanitiser is available 1,000L IBC, 200L, 20L, 5L and 500ml concentrates offering a cost effective and environmentally responsible anti-viral solution for all applications.
To find out more about the Evogen Professional cleaning range, or to purchase direct, visit www.evogenprofessional.com.