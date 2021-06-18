The Jade Air Purification System is among the most advanced and effective Air Purification Systems on the market today, bringing the clean, fresh and re-energising air to your business premises. Engineered to maximise the air change rate by moving large volumes without the air drag that often occurs in more inferior air purifiers.The top air outlet design allows air to cascade out the top and efficiently flow throughout the room while keeping the sound volume at an industry leading low level. It’s as quiet as a standard household dishwasher. Household quiet, but with the strength to provide healthier air in even the most demanding of environments.

Our exclusive six stages of technology not only filter the air – we also sterilise it.We diminish everything that is in the air: bio- aerosols, odours, gasses, disinfectants, particulates, moulds, viruses, bacteria and fungus.We also re-energise the air to combat fatigue and to give the air a ‘lighter’ feel.

Headaches, fatigue, itchy eyes, dry skin, coughing, sneezing, and the need for inhalers are all ways polluted air can cause discomfort and inconvenience.We eliminate the causes of these problems.

The Jade is designed with premium in mind, in its beautiful contemporary styling on the outside, its sophisticated technology on the inside, and its airflow performance throughout.

