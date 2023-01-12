The January Furniture Show is Back for 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The January Furniture Show will be opening its doors once again at the Birmingham NEC in January 2023. Furniture and interior brands from around the world are excited to get back out and meet buyers after the success of last year’s show. You can expect plenty of new launches, fresh brands, industry insight, emerging trends and much more!

Buyers will have the opportunity to explore four halls of contemporary furniture, innovative design concepts and homewares to suit all retailer and customer styles. They will be able to discover everything from beds, to cabinets, to home décor and accessories from leading suppliers all in one place. With over 10,000 NEW products and EXCLUSIVE never seen before launches from 350 premium exhibitors, there is endless choice of product and inspiration from the best brands in the industry.

This season will see the return of Furniture Talks, a schedule of masterclasses, panel discussions and interviews with renowned makers and designers. The diverse agenda provides an opportunity to learn from the experts, listen to industry trailblazers and look ahead with recognised thought-leaders. These seminars aim to help you learn how to overcome the challenges you may be facing in the industry of today. Leading voices of the furniture world will share their insights and knowledge to help you make your business a success.

The Furniture Awards will also be back to crown the best in the industry. The expert panel of judges will be judging winner across these categories; Sustainability, Value, Global Player, Best of British and Design Innovation.

January Furniture Show takes place 22-25 January 2023 at the NEC. Find out more and sign up at www.januaryfurnitureshow.com