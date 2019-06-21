The Know Group Rebrands As Savvy Hotels

Liverpool-based The Know Group has officially rebranded as Savvy Hotels, following a period of transformation restructuring and a solid start to its new financial year.

The independent hotel group owns and operates three assets across the north west, comprising Sleep Eat Love and The Richmond Hotel in Liverpool, plus The Townhouse in Chester.

In addition to the renaming, Savvy Hotels has also unveiled a new corporate brand identity.

Steven Hesketh, founder and CEO said: “I’m really pleased to announce the arrival of Savvy Hotels, a concept which has been a long time in the making and has finally come to fruition.

“We took our time with the design and branding process, as we were conscious that we wanted to get it right and ensure that it reflected our offering and our future ambitions in the accommodation sector.

“We’ve kept our core values at the heart of our new identity, and remain committed to providing our customers with a service that feels independent, local and family-orientated, but is accessible, professional and unintimidating.”

The rebrand comes hot on the heels of a solid first quarter of the new financial year for the group.

The Townhouse in Chester has seen occupancy exceed 80% every month since March, and similarly the two Liverpool properties are exceeding 72% occupancy collectively.

The new name and identity also come following a period of significant transformation for the hospitality group, as it disposed of a number of its assets in Q4 2018 to shift its focus solely towards its accommodation portfolio.

Steven added: “We refocused at the end of last year and had to make some difficult decisions around our individual food and beverage outlets and central infrastructure; but ultimately, I’m very happy with where Savvy is now positioned.