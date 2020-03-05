The Latest Range of Multidecks and Multifunctional Chef’s Drawer

Stand P518, HRC Show 3rd – 5th March 2020

The Williams stand at the HRC Show is the place for visitors to see the latest range of chilled and heated multidecks as well as the new versatile Chef’s Drawer, which can be switched from chilled to frozen storage.

Williams’ staff will be on hand to demonstrate, amongst others, the new heated Scarlett multideck. It offers an eye-catching display unit for pre-cooked hot foods, maintaining reliable, consistent and safe temperature with its infra-red quartz halogen lamps. Perfect for holding hot foods such as pasties, sausage rolls, soups and pies, the Scarlet Multideck has the same sleek style as its refrigerated counterparts and the ability to keep accurate, safe temperature control. The temperature of the three tilted shelves and interior base can be controlled independently, making it possible to safely store different foods at their required temperatures.

Also on the stand, the variable temperature model is the latest addition to the Chef’s Drawer range. This new model can be switched from a refrigerator to a freezer, making it a truly versatile appliance. It features an entirely new body which, because it ventilates through the front, can squeeze into the tightest of spaces. It brings robust, practical refrigerated storage right to the cook face. The Chef’s Drawer is made of stainless steel throughout and can cope with ambients as high as 43°C – making it ideal for busy commercial kitchens.

Williams is sharing the stand with sister company Falcon Foodservice Equipment. Together they will be showcasing a café concept where visitors will be able see food being stored, prepped and cooked on the stand – and try it for themselves.

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, merchandisers and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams extensive product range visit www.williams-refrigeration.co.uk.