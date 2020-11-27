Benefits of It’s a Wrap greaseproof paper
1. Branding opportunity for every business, large or small.
2. From as little as 1000 sheets 335 x 500mm. 3. Useful product already being used by many multiples and independents.
4. Less stock, easy storage, order quantities to suit use.
5. Change the message on a regular basis, ideal for Christmas promotions,Valentines, Mother’s Day etc.
6. Fast turnaround 7 – 10 days dispatch, from approval of artwork.
7. Option to have 1, 2 or 4 colour process registered print (including photos) exclusive to It’s a Wrap. 8. Free artwork
9.Very competitive, affordable for all. Limited set up costs, including disposable printing plates.
10. Biodegradable, non-toxic greaseproof paper and vegetable inks.
11. Available in brown or white substrates with good wet strength and high grease resistance.
12. Adds a high end look to the product.
13. Free trimming to any combination of sizes.
14. Manufactured by us in the UK.
THE LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF CUSTOM PRINTED GREASEPROOF PAPERS
