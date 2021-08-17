The New Dojo Go, A Beautifully Intuitive Card Machine

Since full market launch last year from its new Bristol HQ, the new Dojo Go card machine has started revolutionising the UK card merchant industry. Just check out its Trustpilot user reviews to see some of the accolades bestowed on a product service that can evoke opposite feelings for many traditional challenges in this market.

These are card machines that mean business, with Wi-Fi & 3/4G connectivity, sleek design and powerful technology for reliable, fast and secure payments. Point to point encryption means your money is safe and you have the world’s best security with simple PCI compliance. The fastest transaction speed and free next working day transfer of funds with just a monthly rolling agreement for switching merchants, and up to £3,000 towards your current providers exit fees.