THE NEW FACE OF REAL

We’re thrilled to announce a recipe refresh for our British-made hospitality exclusive brand REAL Hand Cooked Crisps.The whole range is now gluten free, with no added MSG and all flavours are suitable for vegetarians with six also suitable for vegans. PLUS, we’re proud to have won yet more Great Taste awards including our Jalapeno and Sweet Chilli flavours, as well as the classic, Sea Salt.

We’ve also launched a new flavour, Smokin’ BBQ.As BBQs have grown in popularity during the last 18 months the timing is perfect for this new smokier flavour.

To launch our Smokin’ BBQ, we’re running our first ever on-pack promotion.The campaign gives consumers the chance to become the face ‘with bags of character’ of this exciting new flavour.The campaign kicked-off at the University of West London in October and those who tried our new BBQ flavour rated it over 8/10 commenting…

“Loads of BBQ flavour and salt. Nice and crisp!”

“The BBQ flavour is excellent and it gives a real smoky flavour. Fabulous aftertaste!”

“Really nice, smoky BBQ flavour and great texture! Really good crunch to them. Good, strong flavour too!”

The campaign is being supported through on- trade social, POS and digital activity.

Real Smokin’ BBQ is available now. POS for the whole range is available to order FREE from our website www.realcrisps.com/POS